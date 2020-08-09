Protesters rally against commissioners’ decision to remove Gaston County monument

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County commissioners voted earlier this week to remove a Confederate statue in front of the county courthouse.
On Saturday, a group of more than a dozen stood by the monument, chanted and held signs in disagreement of the commissioners’ decision.
The Gaston County commissioners voted 6-1 on Aug. 3 to relocate the statue.
Community members continue to fight for the monument’s future.
William Carter, the organizer of Saturday’s rally, said he is considering legal action to halt the monument handover to the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
“To me, taking if off of public property is the same as cultural genocide,” Carter said. “You’re excluding access to the public for that statue. So, I have certain questions about the SCV’s position on this. I don’t think they have the best interest of the public on this.”
The monument has been at the center of public debate for months. Supporters argue county commissioners gave into the pressure of the Black Lives Matter movement to remove the monument from the site.
“You couldn’t have got a single non-bias juror out of that 13-member panel because everybody there had already made their mind up and the majority had made their mind up they weren’t going to support keeping the statue,” Carter said. Sons of Confederate Veterans have six months to find a new site for the memorial. All relocation costs will be paid by the county.
