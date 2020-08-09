FIRST ALERT: Unsettled pattern of weather returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain chances continue as we head into our new work week. For our Monday, we’ll start off our day with a bit of patchy fog especially for our inland areas. We’ll expect seasonable temperatures with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. While it won’t be a washout, rain chances will increase into tomorrow. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms will be expected, mostly into the afternoon hours.