FIRST ALERT: Rinse and repeat forecast continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The rinse and repeat forecast is not going anywhere. Heat, humidity and daily rain chances continue for the end of the weekend and into next week. If you have outdoor plans, do not cancel them! Just prepare to have a typical round of afternoon showers/storms any day of this week as this unsettled weather pattern continues.
Highs today will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s in Horry County. As you spread into the Pee Dee, the lower 90s will become common with a high of 92° in Florence. The heat index will range from the 100-104° at times today. Stay hydrated and figure out some ways to beat the heat!
With plenty of moisture in the air, our typical afternoon showers and storms will be present again today at 30%. While not everyone will see the rain chance, a few will get lucky with relief. Look for thunder, lightning and heavy rain in any storm that forms this afternoon/evening.
Highs through the new work week range from the mid-upper 80s along the beaches to the lower 90s inland. Our rain chances will remain scattered throughout the week. It’s important to note that none of the next seven days looks like a washout at this point. Heat index values will range from the 99-103° through the new work week. If you get a shower or storm, consider yourself lucky and enjoy saving a few extra dollars on the water bill.
TROPICS
We’re keeping an eye on the tropics where a low chance of development is possible over the next five days. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands are showing signs of organization. However, recent satellite-derived wind data indicate that the system is not very well-defined at the surface. Some slow development of this system is possible over the next few days while it moves westward across the tropical eastern Atlantic. The chance of development is at 20% over the next two and five days.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.