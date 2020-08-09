FIRST ALERT: Rinse and repeat forecast continues

We’re keeping an eye on the tropics where a low chance of development is possible over the next five days. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands are showing signs of organization. However, recent satellite-derived wind data indicate that the system is not very well-defined at the surface. Some slow development of this system is possible over the next few days while it moves westward across the tropical eastern Atlantic. The chance of development is at 20% over the next two and five days.