FIRST ALERT: 5.1 magnitude earthquake this morning in North Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake happened this morning near Sparta, North Carolina.
The earthquake happened at 8:07 AM and was felt all across the Carolinas and Deep South.
This comes after a 2.6 magnitude earthquake happened in the same location yesterday.
The USGS is asking people on to let them know if they felt the earthquake this morning.
Shaking could be felt in downtown Charlotte and surrounding areas. Reports of the earthquake being felt are coming in from places as far as eastern Alabama.
Did you feel the quake? The USGS is getting reports of it being felt here in Myrtle Beach and across the Grand Strand.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as we learn more information.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.