UofSC host virtual commencement for 2020 spring and summer graduates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina will be hosting a virtual ceremony for the spring and summer graduation candidates.
The ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. and will remain available to rewatch at your convenience.
School of Law and Doctoral graduates and candidates from the Columbia campus will also be included in the presentation of names. Participants are invited to return for a future in-person ceremony.
The announcement and display of candidate’s names are ordered by college, then by last name.
To find graduate names, locate where the college starts and move through the names alphabetically.
You can watch the full ceremony here.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.