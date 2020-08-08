Two dead in crash involving motorcycle in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have died after a crash involving a motorcycle in North Myrtle Beach, according to authorities.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 30-year-old John Dixon and 33-year-old Brittany Kotterman, both of the Longs/North Myrtle Beach area. Officials said both Dixon and Kotterman died from their injuries after being taken to the hospital.
The wreck happened at around 6 p.m. Friday near 6th Avenue South and Highway 17, according to information from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.
NMB DPS is investigating the incident.
