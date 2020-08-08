Trial of Gold Cap Ambassador Program begins in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After months of trying to get a plan in place, the one year trial of the Gold Cap Ambassador Program from Block by Block started Saturday in Myrtle Beach.
City leaders previously said the goal is to improve the safety and cleanliness in the downtown area.
“We are a tourist city so money coming in tourists coming in I think it would be good for us,” said Shannon Hoffman, a longtime resident of Myrtle Beach.
Gold Cap Ambassadors, decked out in gold shirts and gold caps, began making their way through the busiest parts of downtown over the weekend. Myrtle Beach City Council approved the trial program last month.
The 20 ambassadors will be here through the next year, tasked with everything from cleaning up trash and disinfecting street signs to helping tourists with directions.
“Well, they asked me was we finding everything okay, how was we enjoying it, could they help us with any kind of directions or anything,” said James Waters, a visitor from North Carolina.
As well as being an extra set of eyes and ears on the ground, the program is also aimed at keeping the parts of the city clean, safe and presentable.
From 6 a.m. until either 10 p.m. or midnight, depending on the day, the ambassadors will be working in groups up and down the boardwalk and boulevard.
While some visitors said they haven’t come in contact with the ambassadors yet, those who did think it will make it a better place for visitors.
“It does it makes the tourist part a little easier, so that means I can go up to somebody and find out something quick. I don’t gotta keep on walking around looking for something that I cannot find,” he said.
Other residents said they’re not sure if one program can really change the city’s image, Hoffman says she thinks anything can help.
“Some people who come down here and trash the city but I think this is a wonderful idea for the community and even tourists to come in and see how clean we are,” she said.
City of Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea said the program has a budget of $449,000. He added the money comes via revenue from parking meters.
While it is a trial period for now, officials said it would become a year-round program if the city decides to extend it beyond the first year.
