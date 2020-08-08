North Myrtle Beach is ready to talk about regulating short-term rentals

Story courtesy of our news partners, My Horry News.
Within the next couple of weeks, North Myrtle Beach City Council will host a workshop to discuss how to regulate short-term rentals, picking up where they left off in February before COVID-19 changed councilors’ focus.
Over the years, residents have complained about loud parties, dozens of people packed into homes in residential neighborhoods, trash piling up, too many cars in the street and excessive noise into the early morning hours.
Mayor Marilyn Hatley said the issues are more prominent at privately-rented houses or Airbnbs in R-1 zoning designations where the owners are not local and maintain the units as rentals.
The R-1 zoning designation is reserved for low-density residential areas that primarily consist of single-family homes.
“What we are thinking is regulating them more,” Hatley said. “For instance, the parking, how many cars could be parked on a certain-size home? Also, we’re looking at working on the problems we have with trash. We’re also looking at the noise problems that we are having; the parties, the noise that we’re having from homes.”
The mayor said the biggest issues are from privately-rented homes with owners who aren’t locals, because unlike the rental companies, it’s harder for the city to contact people who aren’t around.
Hatley said the city is interested in a three-strikes-and-you’re-out approach while requiring the owners to provide the city a name and telephone number so the officials know who’s responsible.
“Now they’re going to have to give us a telephone number and a name of a person who should be contacted, because they’re going to have to handle their problem,” Hatley said. “And after three warnings, we will take their license.”
