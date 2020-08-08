FIRST ALERT: Hit or miss showers and storms possible throughout this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Hot and humid temperatures along with scattered storm chances are expected this afternoon. A 40% chance of rain is expected throughout this afternoon. While it won’t be a washout, we can still expect some heavy downpours out of this afternoon’s rain chances.
Things are looking a bit drier for the second half of the weekend. A 20% chance of showers and storms will be possible for our Sunday, with the heat index climbing into the low 100s.
The forecast into next week looks to remain unsettled, with off and on showers and storms just about every day next week. Along with the rain, increasing humidity will give way to summer-like conditions. Feels like temps
