DHEC: 1,178 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 67 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 1,178 new cases of COVID-19 and 67 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 98,743 and those who have died to 1,93 officials said.
In Horry County, there were 59 new cases registered and six additional deaths, according to DHEC. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 7,405 and the percent positive was 15.9%.
Of South Carolina’s hospital beds, 1,879 are available and 8,503 are in use for a nearly 81.9% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 1,424 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. As of Saturday, 234 COVID-19 patients are currently on ventilators in South Carolina.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.