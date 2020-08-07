‘We’re stocked up’: Teachers, parents to take advantage of S.C. Tax Free Weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’S 72-hour tax-free weekend kicked off Friday and runs through Sunday, Aug. 9.
Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, shoes, and certain bed and bath items.
Horry County Schools released its back-to-school supply list just in time to save. Supplies include items like pencils, notebooks, highlighters, and earbuds.
At Teacher’s Touch and Parents Too they have supplies that can help with virtual learning, which are notebooks focusing on reading, writing, math, and more.
“We’re stocked up,” co-owner Cindy Reaves said. “We have everything ready for the teachers, parents, everybody that has any part in education, we’re ready.”
Karen Combs, a private school teacher from North Carolina, was in the shop the day before the tax-free weekend began.
Though she was shopping the day before, she said now’s a great time to cash in.
“Any time you can save a little bit of money is great,” she said. “I know a lot of parents have lost jobs so it’s tough.”
For those using this weekend to shop for school supplies, WMBF News tested out the average expected cost.
For HCS middle school supplies specifically, earbuds, pencils, notebook paper, colored pencils, four one subject notes, pocket folders, highlighters, two one-and-a-half-inch binders, and divider tabs are some of the items on that supply list.
Those items were purchased at an area Walmart and cost an average of around $20.
Costs may vary depending on where a person shops and the brands purchased.
Money is tight for a lot of people right now and the Reaves said this weekend is helpful not only for students but teachers too.
“With teachers coming in and getting their full, say, ensemble for the classrooms and so forth they spend a good penny,” she said. “A penny saved is a penny earned and when they cut that tax off that is a good piece of their money and we do offer 10% off everything. That’s year-round.”
Reaves said at Teacher’s Touch and Parents Too the 10% discount not only applies to teachers but everyone shopping at the store.
For HCS students, sharing school supplies isn’t recommended and personal items should be labeled.
HCS officials said the following Title I schools will provide supplies for students:
○Black Water Middle
○Green Sea Floyds Middle
○Loris Middle
○Myrtle Beach Middle
○Whittemore Park Middle
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.