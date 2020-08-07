Two arrested following shooting in MUSC Marion parking lot

Left: Devin Devante Flemming; Right: Quazeak Naziak Robinson (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | August 7, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT - Updated August 7 at 4:59 PM

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting Aug. 1 in the parking lot of the MUSC Marion Medical Center in Mullins.

According to information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Quazeak Naziak Robinson, of Marion, was arrested Wednesday, while 27-year-old Devin Devante Flemming, also of Marion, was arrested Friday.

Both men are charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Robinson was denied bond, while Flemming’s bond was set at $105,000, authorities said. Both are being held at the Marion County Detention Center as of Friday afternoon.

