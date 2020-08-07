Portion of Highway 905 blocked after crash involving dump truck

Portion of Highway 905 blocked after crash involving dump truck
Highway 905 blocked for serious crash (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By Jessica Cinardo | August 7, 2020 at 9:12 AM EDT - Updated August 7 at 9:12 AM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A portion of Highway 905 is blocked following a serious crash, according to officials with Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash, involving a dump truck and another vehicle, happened around 8:22 a.m. in front of Shaftesbury Lane.

Highway 905 will be shut down for an extended amount of time, according to a Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Highway 905 in front of Shaftesbury Lane will be fully shut down for an extended amount of time due to...

Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Friday, August 7, 2020

Both drivers involved in the crash were hurt. The driver of the second vehicle has serious injuries, officials said.

While Horry County Fire Rescue works to clear the scene, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety is there investigating.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.