Portion of Highway 905 blocked after crash involving dump truck

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A portion of Highway 905 is blocked following a serious crash, according to officials with Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash, involving a dump truck and another vehicle, happened around 8:22 a.m. in front of Shaftesbury Lane.
Highway 905 will be shut down for an extended amount of time, according to a Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue.
Both drivers involved in the crash were hurt. The driver of the second vehicle has serious injuries, officials said.
While Horry County Fire Rescue works to clear the scene, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety is there investigating.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.