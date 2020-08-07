Ole Miss, Auburn added to 2020 Gamecocks football schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina now knows its two newest opponents for the upcoming season.
The Gamecocks will take on Auburn and Ole Miss this season as part of its modified SEC-only schedule.
Carolina will host Auburn and will travel to Ole Miss.
“I’m excited about adding two teams that are very familiar to me personally,” said South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp. “We will travel to Oxford and have Auburn come to Columbia. I have great respect for both programs. They both have great coaching staffs.”
Overall, the Gamecocks are 1-10-1 against Auburn and have not won a game against the Tigers since 1933. Carolina is 8-8 against Ole Miss but has won the last three meetings between the two teams.
The Southeastern Conference announced the additional two opponents on Friday afternoon for each school.
Carolina will keep its previously scheduled SEC opponents including the six SEC East opponents within the division. The Gamecocks are also slated to face defending national champion LSU in Baton Rouge and SEC West rival Texas A&M in Columbia.
The dates for those games have not been announced at this time. SEC officials said they plan to publicly announce the dates for all games within the next two weeks while monitoring the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the new additions to their schedule, SEC teams will now face four non-divisional opponents this year.
