North Myrtle Beach leaders give green light for ocean swimming to resume in the Cherry Grove area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the city of North Myrtle Beach said Friday it’s OK to swim in the ocean in the Cherry Grove area once again after debris from Sea Cabin Pier was removed.
“The City removed the pier debris that was on the beach and in the surf. If new debris is found, the City will remove it,” according to information from North Myrtle Beach leaders.
A portion of Sea Cabin Pier in Cherry Grove was taken out Monday night as Hurricane Isaias impacted the Grand Strand.
The Cherry Grove area was under at least four feet of water at one point Monday during the evening high tide, which was compounded by storm surge, city spokesperson Pat Dowling previously said.
