2020 Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach, 32nd Run to the Sun canceled due to COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The 2020 edition of Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced this week.
Mustang Week was set to take place Sept. 6 through Sept. 12.
“We had every intention to proceed with the event and had a COVID-19 action plan ready to implement,” an Aug. 5 post on Mustang Week’s Facebook page stated. “Please understand that the health and safety of Mustang Week participants, spectators, sponsors, volunteers, and staff were our foremost concern for 2020.”
On Aug. 3, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order regarding mass gatherings went into effect. It states attendance at events may not exceed 250 people, unless organizers can demonstrate that attendees will comply with federal and state COVID-19 procedures and protocols.
Mustang Week organizers stated in their social media post that they were made aware of the restrictions this week and, “up until this point, we felt more than confident that we would be able to hold all of our scheduled, official Mustang Week events, while closely following the City of Myrtle Beach and the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines.”
For those who have registered for the car show, they will be issued a full refund.
This was to be the 19th year for Mustang Week, which isn’t the only September event in Myrtle Beach that’s been canceled this week due to the pandemic.
Organizers of the 32nd Run to the Sun, which was rescheduled for September, said it is also officially off.
“While we are disappointed, circumstances prevent us from hosting the show in September,” according to a Thursday post on the Pee Dee Street Rodders’ Facebook page. “We look forward to getting together in March 2021 for another outstanding event.”
