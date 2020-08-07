The Market Common could get another new shopping center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new shopping center could be coming to The Market Common area.
The shopping center would be one 4,621 square-foot building with room for three businesses inside. It would sit at the corner of Coventry Boulevard and Farrow Parkway.
Currently, a two-building shopping center already exists at that intersection with recognizable businesses like Mozzarella’s Pizza, Black Dog Running Company and Bagel Factory.
The new building would be an extension of that existing shopping center.
Developers for the project presented their plans to the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board Thursday during a virtual meeting. CAB members didn’t vote on the project because it was simply a conceptual review.
They did, however, provide comments and feedback on the plans.
Overall, they liked the plans, but wanted to make sure the developer puts a big enough buffer of trees and bushes in between the site and the neighborhood that sits adjacent to the building.
Business owners in the existing two buildings said they would happily welcome the addition of three new businesses.
“It should help everybody out around this area,” Jason Luster, of Bagel Factory, said.
“When we have more businesses, that means it will drive more traffic to the local neighborhood, and it’s just a convenient thing for everybody,” Vee Dao, of Posh Nails, said. “It’s a win-win situation for everybody.”
The plans are still in the early stages and have not yet been approved.
