Majority of reopening plans for Pee Dee schools approved

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - While Horry County school leaders wait to hear a response from state education leaders, a majority of school districts across the Pee Dee have had their reopening plans approved.
They include Darlington County school districts one, three, and four; Florence Public School Districts one, four, and five; Marion County School District; and Marlboro County School District.
The plans each have individual reopening plans, but all include at least a hybrid and virtual plan.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced last month that all school districts across the state needed to give parents the option of having their students return to face-to-face learning, or continue with virtual check.
At last check, only Florence school districts two and three, and Horry County Schools are awaiting approval of their reopening plans.
RELATED: State receives Horry County Schools’ reopening plan; may not be approved until next week
Officials with the S.C. Department of Education said Wednesday they had officially received Horry County Schools’ reopening plan.
The Horry County School Board voted in favor of sending the plan to the state after Superintendent Rick Maxey presented it during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.