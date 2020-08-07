“It nearly brought tears to my eyes”: CCU linebacker Silas Kelly describes recovery from ACL injury

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - As the CCU football team prepares for the upcoming campaign, they’ll do so with a key member of the Black Swarm defense back at full strength. Senior linebacker Silas Kelly returns to the squad after suffering an ACL injury after just the second game a season ago.
“It’s very hard to describe how good it feels to be back,” CCU linebacker Silas Kelly admitted. “Being away from the sport and not being able to play or participate in practice really makes you appreciate what you have. Being able to come out here and play the sport that I’ve loved for so long nearly brought tears to my eyes the other day on the practice field during practice because I was just so happy to be back out there.”
Kelly has been a key member of the Chants defense in his career with 150 total tackles and 9.5 tackles for a loss. The senior has had quite the road to recovery and says he’s glad to be back with his teammates for one last ride.
“I had to have a second surgery too and that was a major low point for me too,” Kelly added. “I had been feeling good about my rehab and thought everything was going well and we had to take a little step back. It pushed me a little bit harder, I had to work a little bit harder to get back to where I was before I got hurt. I leaned on my teammates and my family and they helped get me through it.”
