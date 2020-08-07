Horry County reports 29 employees test positive for COVID-19, not reporting to work

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Government provided an update Friday on the number of employees impacted by the coronavirus.
Horry County revealed that 29 employees are currently positive and not reporting to work. Two of those work with Horry County Fire Rescue, an additional two are in the Horry County Police Department, and 16 work for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Below is a breakdown of departments reporting coronavirus cases:
In total, there have been 128 county employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Horry County Government added that there are currently nine employees who are working remotely or using medical leave due to reports of possible exposure to COVID-19.
County offices remain in operation, but officials encourage the community to conduct business by phone or email. They added to call first before visiting because many departments are working by appointment only.
