Garden City businesses officially dried out after Hurricane Isaias

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Atlantic Avenue in Garden City is back to normal after some businesses had to spend the better part of this week cleaning up from Hurricane Isaias.
Garden City Coffee Grounds has marked where flooding from previous storms reached.
Hurricane Hugo is way up at the roof with about eight feet.
Hurricane Isaias wasn’t anywhere close to that, but the foot or two that came in was a pretty big inconvenience, in the most inconvenient year this business has ever seen.
“The past three worst floodings, of course, was Hugo, category four,” said Matt Hutton, who owns Garden City Coffee Grounds. “Anything above a [Category] 1 or a 2 just get out, don’t even bother messing around.”
Hutton will be adding a new flooding line to the wall for Isaias; and while it will be the shortest of the lines, it still caused plenty of problems for his business.
“It’s been a bad week, almost two feet of water outside, one to six inches inside depending on where you’re at,” said Hutton. “Whole lot of clean-up, whole lot of lost business.”
Hutton had to close for two days after the storm to get his store back to normal, despite not being the busiest summer season.
“The initial shut down of COVID was horrible,” said Hutton. “I saw a trickle down to next to nothing, and then it was nothing when they didn’t allow rentals for a month or so.”
Matt was getting ready to open the store when Hurricane Matthew hit four years ago.
The flooding from that storm knocked out a whole wall, which wound up helping Matt prepare for future flooding.
“The good thing is we have learned to build everything to a standard of not holding in moisture, no drywall, no enclosed areas that aren’t sealed or hold in moisture at all,” said Hutton.
Garden City Grocery also made some changes to make sure this hurricane season wouldn’t make them close for long.
“Not last Thanksgiving, but the Thanksgiving before we had a King Tide that nobody expected,” said Paul Hoagland, owner of Garden City Grocery. “That blew us away. We had about four inches in here then.”
The store resealed it’s doors and lifted things off the ground for Isaias, so they were able to open by noon the day after the storm.
Hutton says he had plenty of people offer to help clean up after the storm and the businesses worked together to get back up and running.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.