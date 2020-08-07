Former Matthews teacher sentenced to six years in prison on child pornography charges

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A former teacher and coach in Matthews was sentenced to six years in prison for receiving child pornography, court officials announced Friday.
Twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Muggler, who deputies say was employed at Covenant Day School at the time of arrest, was charged on March 26, 2019 with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Muggler pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography in February of this year.
Muggler was a middle school teacher at the school in Matthews, and according Christ Covenant Church and Covenant Day School officials, Muggler was also a youth volunteer at the church. Following the charges, Muggler was no longer employed with the school and was banned from school of church grounds.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office (USCO) says they “found no evidence of physical activity with children," however they say the inappropriate activity was committed strictly online. School officials confirmed activity happened online and there is no reason to believe any students were involved.
“According to filed court documents and yesterday’s sentencing hearing, FBI agents conducting an investigation into child exploitation became aware that an individual with the username ‘Muggadelphia12′ was receiving child pornography via Dropbox links, specifically videos that depicted young male victims being sexually abused” court documents state.
Law enforcement then linked the username “Muggadelphia12” to Muggler. On March 26, 2019, FBI agents executed a warrant at Muggler’s home on March 26 and seized two cell phones. Court officials say Muggler had 110 images and 34 videos of child pornography in his possession when he was sentenced.
Muggler is in federal custody and will be taken to the federal Bureau of Prisons. The case was brought to officials by Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Muggler will also receive 10 years of supervised released and will be ordered to register as a sex offender.
Christ Covenant School released the following statement following Muggler’s arrest:
“Christ Covenant Church and Covenant Day School have been made aware that one of Christ Covenant’s youth volunteers and Covenant Day’s middle school teachers and coaches, Mr. Chris Muggler, was arrested off-campus on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, by the Union County Sherriff’s Office and charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor related to online activity. Mr. Muggler is no longer employed at Covenant Day and is not allowed on the church or school campuses. As a church and school, we are shocked and grieved by the news details above. Covenant Day parents and Christ Covenant Church youth parents have been made aware of this incident. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in every way possible. Since this is an ongoing investigation, the details of the incident are not available for release and may continue to be limited until the judicial process moves forward. As of this time, we have no reason to believe that any of our students are or have been involved. The safety and security of our students is our primary concern and utmost priority.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.