FIRST ALERT: Few showers for Friday, heat cranks up this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible today across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. After a few isolated showers and storms this morning, the better chance of rain will take shape as we head into this afternoon. That’s when we can expect a 40% chance of showers and storms to take place. The rain won’t be as widespread as yesterday, but we could still see a few intense downpours.
Otherwise as we head into the rest of the weekend, we’ll dry things out a bit with increasing heat and humidity. A 30% chance of rain is expected for our Saturday, with a 20% chance of showers and storms on Sunday. It won’t be a washout, you just might be dodging a few isolated storms in the afternoon hours.
Feels like temps will approach the triple digit mark this weekend as well. Temperatures and humidity values will become much more summer-like today and into the rest of the weekend.
