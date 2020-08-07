FIRST ALERT: Few showers for Friday, heat cranks up this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible today across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. After a few isolated showers and storms this morning, the better chance of rain will take shape as we head into this afternoon. That’s when we can expect a 40% chance of showers and storms to take place. The rain won’t be as widespread as yesterday, but we could still see a few intense downpours.