‘A Day of Hope’ to provide back-to-school supplies to over 300 children

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With a lot of uncertainty surrounding the new school year, a lot of people are in need of some hope.
That will make this year’s “A Day of Hope” all the more significant for area families.
On Saturday, more than 341 children will get geared up for the 2020-2021 school year, an increase from year's past.
Since A Day of Hope started in 2015, the organizer said they usually provide supplies to about 250 children.
“And I think it’s because of the pandemic and just people are finding themselves in a different financial situation and they need the things that we’re giving out on the day,” said found Sheila Karsevar. “Like I said, they will get backpacks and school supplies and household supplies and new shoes and socks.”
Because of COVID-19, the Aug. 8 event will be a drive-through. Also, instead of getting haircuts, families will receive coupons for a free trim at Pigtails and Crew Cuts.
While families needed to pre-register to receive the supplies, those who didn’t can get on a waiting list. If there are items leftover, will be contacted.
Those who want to get on the waiting list can call (843) 438-3108. They will also receive information for 2021′s registration.
