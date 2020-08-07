Conway woman accused of setting man’s home on fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway woman is accused of setting a man’s home on fire after an argument, according to authorities.
Horry County Police said officers were called to Landmark Road in Conway on May 14 in reference to a possible arson.
The victim told police he came home from work and began arguing with the suspect, later identified as Patesha Turner. The victim said he later walked to the bus stop to get a ride to work when Turner approached in her car.
The victim said Turner attempted to hit him in the roadway, forcing him to jump over a ditch to avoid being hit. Turner then allegedly went to the home to pick up her belongings, and later approached the victim again.
She’s accused of telling the victim she set the home on fire. The victim then ran back to try and put out the fire, but it was already too far gone.
Horry County Police arrested Turner on Thursday morning. She’s charged with second-degree arson and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
She was released Friday on a $10,000 bond.
