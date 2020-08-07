CCU’s Chadwell says Payton has lead in QB battle, addresses stadium capacity for 2020

“I think I would consider him from that standpoint. Obviously him and Bryce played last year and did some good things and did some inconsistent things,” Chadwell said of his quarterbacks. “I would say based off the summer and some of the things there, I’d say he’s (Payton) in the lead but he’s got to hold that lead. He’s got to do the things to secure that position. We’re going to do our best and we told the quarterbacks yesterday, we’re going to name a starter and when we name that starter we want that starter to be the starter. That’s his job and you don’t have to look over his shoulder. Hopefully one of those guys will take it and say, ‘This is mine.‘”