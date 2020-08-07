CCU to set up COVID-19 sickbay for students

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University is planning to set up a separate off-campus housing facility for any student living in campus housing who tests positive for COVID-19.
During CCU’s Board of Trustees meeting Friday morning, the board approved granting authority to the administration to enter into four-month leases, each with renewable terms, with off-campus student housing properties near campus, effective Aug. 15 through Dec. 14, 2020, university spokesperson Martha Hunn said.
These additional beds will be used by students residing in main campus residential housing who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are required to isolate, she said.
The yet-as-unnamed facility would likely have up to 100 beds.
Board members discussed contractual details in executive session.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.