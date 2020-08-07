CCU football hits practice field for first day of fall camp

“We were fortunate to have spring and then able to have basically another spring practice the way the NCAA let us have this summer,” said Chadwell. “We’re not treating this day like a typical first day. Hey there’s going to be mistakes and all this. We’ve been able to do some things to get ready for today and the season. This is more so a continuation. I know it’s practice one but realistically it’s practice 12 or 13. I’m hoping to see those guys take that next step. They realize we’re in fall camp and we can start hitting in a couple of days so they’re excited about that but I’m hoping it’s a big continuation and we don’t take a step back but continue to go forward. Typically on your first day it’s crazy and I’m hoping today it’s pretty smooth.”