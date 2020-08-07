CCU football hits practice field for first day of fall camp

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Football season for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers is officially here as the team hit the “Teal Turf” Friday morning for day one of fall camp.
“I’m anxious to see how our summer has been as far as some of the things we’ve been able to do,” said second-year CCU head football coach Jamey Chadwell. “I want to see how they’re able to carry it over onto the football field and we’re hoping to have an opponent sometime soon too.”
Things were as normal as possible as the team donned helmets for the first time since March. Due to high numbers, the Chants have split up the team into two different practice groups for camp, with the starters hitting the field first.
Despite a crazy off-season, Chadwell wanted to see day one be more of a continuation from the spring as opposed to starting from scratch.
“We were fortunate to have spring and then able to have basically another spring practice the way the NCAA let us have this summer,” said Chadwell. “We’re not treating this day like a typical first day. Hey there’s going to be mistakes and all this. We’ve been able to do some things to get ready for today and the season. This is more so a continuation. I know it’s practice one but realistically it’s practice 12 or 13. I’m hoping to see those guys take that next step. They realize we’re in fall camp and we can start hitting in a couple of days so they’re excited about that but I’m hoping it’s a big continuation and we don’t take a step back but continue to go forward. Typically on your first day it’s crazy and I’m hoping today it’s pretty smooth.”
