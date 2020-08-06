First Alert: Unsettled weather continues Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re expecting more showers and storms as we head into the rest of our Thursday across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The best chances of rain will be happening along the beaches, with a lot of those showers and storms making their way further inland towards the Pee Dee as well. We’re looking at about a 60% chance of showers and storms along the beaches, and a 40% chance of rain in the Pee Dee.