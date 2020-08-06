First Alert: Unsettled weather continues Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re expecting more showers and storms as we head into the rest of our Thursday across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The best chances of rain will be happening along the beaches, with a lot of those showers and storms making their way further inland towards the Pee Dee as well. We’re looking at about a 60% chance of showers and storms along the beaches, and a 40% chance of rain in the Pee Dee.
Rain chances will continue into our Friday, as we dry things out a bit heading into the weekend. A 40% chance of rain is expected tomorrow, followed by a 30% chance of a few hit or miss showers and storms into the weekend. Temperatures will remain hot and humid, with the only relief coming from anyone who gets in on some of our shower and storm activity.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.