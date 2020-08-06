Totaled North Myrtle Beach police cruiser used as reminder for drivers to ‘Move Over’

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers along Highway 31 have a very visual reminder to “Move Over” for law enforcement and first responders who are stopped for an emergency.
The Department of Public Safety put the remnants of a totaled North Myrtle Beach police cruiser next to a digital sign that states “Move Over.”
The police cruiser is the same one that was plowed into a couple of weeks ago.
Officials said the officer was investigating a single-car crash on Highway 31 around mile marker 6. The officer had emergency equipment engaged and traffic cones placed behind his patrol car.
But despite the precautions put in place, city officials said the driver of a Chevy Colorado hit the patrol vehicle, which led to the patrol vehicle to hit the stopped vehicle.
No one was hurt in the crash.
Authorities ask drivers to move over one lane in order to keep first responders safe while they conduct roadside investigations.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol wrote 397 citations in 2019 for those who broke the Move Over law.
If a driver breaks the Move Over law it can result in a fine of $300 to $500.
