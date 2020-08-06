Police: Car crashes into electrical poles in Conway; damage, power outages reported

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway Police Department is asking drivers to avoid an area after a car collided with electrical poles.
Officials said the crash happened Thursday night on Four Mile Road. The area of the street between Highway 501 and Oak Street has been temporarily closed until further notice, according to police.
Officials said property damage and power outages have also been reported in the area. Over 700 customers are without power in the area, according to Horry Electric Cooperative.
Horry Electric said crews will begin replacing the police once the accident is cleared. The utility company said pole replacement can take a minimum of four hours.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area.
