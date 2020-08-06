One injured after car collides with medical diagnostics lab in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured after a car crashed into a medical diagnostics lab Thursday morning in Myrtle Beach.
Viewer-submitted photos showed a car collided with the front of Quest Diagnostics off of 82nd Avenue North.
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Capt. Jon Evans said was person was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
Evans added the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
No other information about the crash was immediately available.
I sign posted in the lab’s window said “This office is closed due to circumstances beyond our control.” Those who need to have blood work are asked to visit the Conway facility at 660 Singleton Ridge Road, Suite B.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.