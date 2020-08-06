Myrtle Beach Police searching for possible assault suspects

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects of a potential assault.
According to the department’s Facebook page, the incident occurred near 1st Avenue and Ocean Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
MBPD said officers were originally called for a disturbance involving a male and female and a possible assault on the female.
Authorities said the female was then seen leaving with the male in a black sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382.
