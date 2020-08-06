Myrtle Beach to launch ‘Gold Cap Ambassadors’ program along Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach visitors will notice some new people hanging out along Ocean Boulevard starting Saturday.
They will be greeted by the Gold Cap Ambassadors.
The ambassadors will provide hospitality services and business connections for tourists, while also making sure the downtown area is clean, safe and presentable.
It’s all part of a program that the Myrtle Beach City Council approved in July.
Twenty ambassadors will provide the service seven days a week and will be stationed from 21st Avenue North to 14th Avenue South.
During the summer, they will cover the territory from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
Their daily responsibilities will include removing litter, emptying trash cans, keeping an eye on landscaping, pressure washing sidewalks and disinfecting public fixtures. The Gold Cap team will also answer questions that visitors may have about the area.
“We are excited to see the Gold Cap Ambassadors hit the streets this weekend,” said Brian Schmitt of the Downtown Development Office and the city’s Ambassador liaison. “This service is above and beyond what the city currently provides to our visitors, businesses and residents. I look forward to seeing a measurable improvement in cleanliness and a greater feeling of safety. It also will have positive results for our business operators who invest so much of their lives in our community.”
The ambassadors will be trained to interact with the community in a caring and compassionate manner, including those who may be homeless. To help them get back on their feet, the ambassadors will provide information about New Directions and other local resources.
It’s important to note that the Gold Cap Ambassadors will not function as law enforcement, but each one will have mobile communication devices and will report any problems they see to the appropriate authority.
