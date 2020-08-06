Marijuana, guns, tens of thousands in cash seized in North Myrtle Beach bust; one arrested

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Over 15 pounds of marijuana, 12 guns and $37,000 were seized during a North Myrtle Beach drug bust that led to one man’s arrest.
According to information from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 50-year-old James Ray Wilmoth, of North Myrtle Beach, was charged with first-offense trafficking in marijuana 10 pounds or more, but less than 100 pounds. He remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $10,000 bond as of Thursday morning.
Wilmoth was arrested at his North Myrtle Beach home on Wednesday by agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and other agencies, authorities said.
Investigators looked into anonymous tips about drug activity in the North Myrtle Beach area and developed information about Wilmoth’s involvement in trafficking marijuana, a press release stated.
The cash and guns, which included an assault-style weapon, were also seized during the bust, investigators said.