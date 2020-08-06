‘Like a freight train’: Family of man hurt in Garden City tornado describes terrifying moments

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One family staying in Garden City said the night that Isaias blew through the Grand Strand was the scariest moment of their lives.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Garden City during the storm, and Richard Maltba and his family were at the center of it all.
“It got like a calm right there for a minute, like a real nice peace, but then all of a sudden man, it was like a freight train with the window blowing out of the house,” Maltba said.
Maltba’s father-in-law got caught up in the wind of the storm and was rushed to the hospital after getting hurt, and he is still recovering.
WMBF News reporter Katherine Phillips spoke to the family about the terrifying moments inside the home as the family braced themselves for the worst. Watch her full story tonight on WMBF News at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.