Jury trials in Horry County to resume Monday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Jury trials in Horry County will resume next Monday, Aug. 10.
Horry County is one of two counties in the Palmetto State that the South Carolina Supreme Court approved for jury trials in August.
According to officials, the cases tried will be quick, mostly drug and traffic-related.
The 15th Circuit solicitor said new safety procedures will help to prepare jurors coming into the courthouse building.
One of the biggest changes to the jury selection process is that potential jurors must complete what's called a "COVID-19 Juror Questionnaire," which residents received at home along with their summons.
There will also be glass protection added at the witness stand to make sure witnesses can speak freely without putting anyone’s health is at risk.
