‘It’s been a rollercoaster ride:’ Entertainment venues try to reopen during pandemic, hurricane season

“People were fearful of the storm coming in,” Trimarco said. “I’m not sure if we lost some tourists this week because of it, since we’re not seeing great ticket numbers as of right now. We don’t have enough lead time to market tickets. Summer’s widening down and tourists are now scared of coming here so it really was a little late letting us reopen when the summer was over. We were the last industry to be allowed to be open and our margins are slim. It’s not easy to keep a theatre going. So if you want the arts to continue to thrive on the Grand Strand, please go out and see a show.”