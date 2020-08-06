Horry County police search for safe stolen during burglary

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are looking for a safe that was stolen during a burglary in Murrells Inlet during the weekend of July 31, authorities said.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, the theft occurred between July 31 and Aug. 2.
Police are looking for a Steelwater heavy duty safe measuring 59″ x 22″ x 16″ and weighing approximately 380 pounds. The handle to open sticks out an additional two inches from the door. Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-8477.
