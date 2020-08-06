Horry County beach patrol vehicle becomes submerged while responding to call

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident involving a Horry County beach patrol officer is under review by the department.
The beach patrol officer responded around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a large, disorderly crowd near Myrtle Beach Resort.
The officer drove on the beach in order to get to the reported crowd, which has been done for similar calls.
While driving to the call, the officer came to a swash near Ocean Lakes Campground, which they had passed through earlier in the evening, but this time the vehicle became submerged.
The officer tried to remove the vehicle from the swash but failed, and water quickly surrounded it.
Other officers were called to the area to help and get their colleague to safety. A tow truck was brought in to get the vehicle out of the swash.
The officer didn’t suffer any injuries, but the patrol vehicle did sustain some water damage.
