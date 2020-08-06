Francis Marion University approves reopening plan

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Francis Marion University’s Board of Trustees approved the school’s reopening plan during a meeting on Thursday.
The plan includes new campus-wide safety protocols, including a requirement to wear masks or face coverings in most environments, including classrooms.
FMU will also see reduced occupancy in classrooms and other areas such as residence halls.
The school has also established a COVID-19 Response Office, daily health monitoring for all students and an expansion of medical coverage on campus.
Officials said the school’s plan is in line with recommendations and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
FMU is set to reopen on Aug. 17 for online classes, before moving to a more hybrid model on Sept. 8. The school said students can move into residence halls beginning Aug. 14.
On-campus classes are set to end Nov. 25, according to the university.
FMU’s commencement ceremonies for spring and summer students graduating in 2020 will also take place over four events beginning Sept. 18.
Attendance for those ceremonies will be reduced to 250 people, abiding by an executive order set by Gov. Henry McMaster.
