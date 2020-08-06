First Alert: Pop up storms continue Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pop up showers and storms will continue at times on Friday with a slight drying trend by the weekend.
Storms will taper off through the rest of the afternoon and evening leaving fair skies and high humidity through the night with temperatures dropping into the middle to upper 70s.
Friday will see more pop up storms at times and once again storms could fire right around sunrise. A few of the storms will drop locally heavy rain and frequent lightning at times. Storms will start to shift into the inland areas by the mid to late afternoon as temperatures climb into the middle and upper 80s.
The weekend will see a slight drying trend with the best chance of storms likely arriving once again on Saturday morning. By Sunday, the risk of storms drops to just 20% with most areas likely staying dry. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s at the beach and to near 90 inland.
