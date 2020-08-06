FIRST ALERT: NOAA updates its 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - NOAA has issued an update on its 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook, which is calling for an “extremely active” season.
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has been off to a fast pace with a record-setting nine named storms so far and has the potential to be one of the busiest on record.
The updated outlook calls for 19-25 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater), of which 7-11 will become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater), including 3-6 major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater). This update covers the entire six-month hurricane season, which ends Nov. 30, and includes the nine named storms to date.
The chances of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season has increased to 85%. Current oceanic and atmospheric conditions that make an “extremely active” hurricane season possible are warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, reduced vertical wind shear, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds and an enhanced west African monsoon.
