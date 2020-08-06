First Alert: High humidity, pop up storms continue Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High humidity and scattered storms will continue through the weekend.
Isolated showers and storms will taper off through evening leaving fair skies and high humidity through the night with temperatures dropping into the middle to upper 70s. Some areas of fog are likely in a few areas.
Saturday will see more pop up storms at times and once again storms could fire right around sunrise especially near the beaches. A few of the storms will drop locally heavy rain and frequent lightning at times. Storms will start to shift into the inland areas by the mid to late afternoon as temperatures climb into the middle and upper 80s at the beach and to near 90 along the Grand Strand.
Sunday will the driest day we’ve seen in while with rain chances dropping to just 20%. However, with more sun and increasing heat, the heat index will likely climb over 100 by the afternoon.
Next week looks to feature more of the same with a non-stop supply of high humidity flowing into the Carolinas. The result will be occasional storms at times. Daytime temperatures will remain steady in the upper 80s to near 90.
