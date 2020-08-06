Darlington Car Hauler Parade, Southern 500 Parade canceled due to COVID-19

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington Raceway announced several changes ahead of this year’s Southern 500, still scheduled for Labor Day weekend.
In a press release, officials said the annual car hauler parade and Southern 500 Parade have both been canceled due to impacts from COVID-19. The raceway said both events are scheduled to return ahead of next year’s race.
Darlington will also see an additional race during the holiday weekend. The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will take to the track on Sept. 6, just hours before the Southern 500. It’s the first time a Truck Series race has been scheduled at Darlington since 2011.
This year’s Southern 500 will also serve as the first race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
“NASCAR racing continues to grow at Darlington Raceway with the addition of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series as part of throwback weekend,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “After successfully hosting the sports’ return to competition in May, the track Too Tough to Tame will be ready for more of NASCAR’s best race experience.”
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will kick off the weekend on Sept. 5 with the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200.
Officials also said the track will continue its “Throwback Weekend,” which will feature cars with paint schemes honoring NASCAR’s past.
