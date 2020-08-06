Damage in North Myrtle Beach from Isaias estimated at more than $2.4 million, city officials say

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Over $2.4 million is the estimation of damages North Myrtle Beach endured Hurricane Isaias on Monday, according to city officials.
North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling said 483 properties are damaged within the city limits, mostly in the Cherry Grove area. Damages are estimated at approximately $2,431,700.
Dowling said 96.5% of the 483 assessed properties are single-family residential properties. Almost 94% of them are in Cherry Grove alone, he added.
According to Dowling, if more than half of a flooded home is damaged, it can’t be rebuilt unless put on stilts. The city will go through that process once rebuilding permits are submitted from damaged homes, he said.
