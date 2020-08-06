Clemson releases updated 2020 football schedule

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Clemson Tigers will kick off its 125th season on Sept. 12 with a season opener on the road in Wake Forest.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced an updated 2020 football schedule Thursday and listed 12 games for Clemson University.
Clemson will face Wake Forest on Sept. 12 in Winston-Salem, where the Tigers posted one of their most prolific rushing games in history in their most recent visit in 2018. In a 63-3 win at Wake Forest in 2018, Clemson rushed for 471 yards and averaged 11.8 yards per carry, breaking the previous school record for yards per carry set on Oct. 17, 1903 against Georgia Tech (11.2). Running backs Travis Etienne, Lyn-J Dixon and Adam Choice all helped Clemson record the first game in school history in which three different Clemson players exceeded 125 rushing yards in a single game.
Clemson will play its home opener on Sept. 19 against a non-conference opponent still to be finalized. Even though 2020 represents the 125th season of Clemson football, Clemson has had just 119 home openers in its history as a function of the five seasons in which Clemson did not play a game at home.
Here is the full schedule:
- Sept. 12: At Wake Forest
- Sept. 19: Non-Conference Opponent TBA
- Sept. 26: Open Date
- Oct. 3: Virginia
- Oct. 10: Miami
- Oct. 17: At Georgia Tech
- Oct. 24: Syracuse
- Oct. 31: Boston College
- Nov. 7: At Notre Dame
- Nov. 14: Open Date
- Nov. 21: At Florida State
- Nov. 28: Pittsburgh
- Dec. 5: At Virginia Tech
After opening against Georgia Tech last season, Clemson will open the season against Wake Forest this year, representing the first time Clemson has opened with an ACC foe in back-to-back years since a five-season stretch of in-conference season openers across the 1965-69 seasons.
Clemson enters the season with an active winning streak against every team on its schedule. Clemson has active winning streaks against Wake Forest (11), Virginia (four), Miami (two), Georgia Tech (five), Syracuse (two), Boston College (nine), Notre Dame (three), Florida State (five), Pitt (one) and Virginia Tech (five).
