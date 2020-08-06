Clemson DE and former Wilson Tiger Xavier Thomas to redshirt in 2020 due to COVID-19

CLEMSON, S.C. (WMBF) - Following the team’s first practice of fall camp on Thursday, head coach Dabo Swinney said that Clemson will try to redshirt junior defensive end Xavier Thomas during the 2020 season.
The former Wilson Tiger tested positive for COVID-19 and had to quarantine. He then contracted strep throat and was out again for an extended period of time.
Swinney said it was obvious early on during mandatory training last month that Thomas was “nowhere near” where he needed to be in order to play and was having difficulty breathing upon return to training.
As a sophomore, he recorded 31 tackles (eight for loss), two sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 12 games in 2019.
Thomas is on pace to graduate in December.
