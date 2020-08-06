‘Angel of Hope’ statue remains untouched in Cherry Grove dunes after Hurricane Isaias

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Hurricane Isaias battered the dunes in Cherry Grove on Monday night, but there is one spot where it looks like the storm never happened.
The site where the Angel of Hope stands appears to be left untouched by Isaias’ wrath.
In fact, the angel not only weathered Isaias, but it has stood through Hurricanes Matthew and Dorian.
Richard Carter, who helped his neighbor set up the Angel of Hope, said he’s not a religious man, but seeing the angel still standing through all the storms gets to him.
“The way things change out here, you kind of think it would. Look at all the dunes around us that got flattened by this last storm and here she is. What can you say? There’s got to be something there,” Carter said.
