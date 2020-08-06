American flag battered by Hurricane Isaias up for auction to help storm victims

FRYING PAN TOWER (WMBF) – An American flag that flew off the Carolina coast during Hurricane Isaias will now help those impacted by the Category One storm.
Richard Neal, the owner of the Frying Pan Tower, a former U.S. Coast Guard lighthouse about 30 miles from Bald Head Island, will auction off Old Glory “Constance.” He hopes to raise $10,000.
Neal said 100% of the donations will help Hurricane Isaias victims in the Oak Island and Southport areas.
“We have done this before with flags from hurricane’s (sic) Florence and Dorian but in this case, there is no highest bidder. We’re all in this together and it will take us all to help out these areas back in order,” Neal wrote on the Frying Pan’s Facebook page.
During storms, many people watch the live feed posted by the Frying Pan Tower, showing Old Glory standing strong against hurricane-force winds.
One of the most memorable moments was when Old Glory “Kevin” stood up against Hurricane Florence as the storm bared down on the Carolinas in 2018. The flag was shredded but still stayed atop of the tower.
Neal put that flag up for auction and it earned nearly $11,000. The proceeds went to the Red Cross to help with recovery efforts.
